    Skoda Kushaq Style variant to get new features soon?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Skoda recently revealed the Kushaq Explorer in India
    • To launch a sub-four-metre SUV early next year

    Earlier today, Skoda Auto India showcased a special concept based on the Kushaq, known as the Kushaq Explorer. As we wait for this version to make it to the production form, the carmaker is likely to update the feature list on the standard Kushaq.

    The Skoda Kushaq Explorer, which is based on the top-spec Style variant, received additional features such as a heads-up display, sun blinds for the second-row windows, and a 360-degree camera setup. We expect these features to trickle down to the regular Kushaq offerings in the coming months.

    Elsewhere, the colour options and the variant line-up of the Skoda Kushaq are expected to remain unchanged. The model is currently available with 1.0-litre, three-cylinder and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engines paired with six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DSG automatic units.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BYD Seal to be offered in three variants and four colour options

