    BYD Seal to be offered in three variants and four colour options

    Haji Chakralwale

    18,920 Views
    BYD Seal to be offered in three variants and four colour options
    • Prices to be announced on 5 March, 2024
    • Third BYD model for India

    BYD India is all set to reveal the prices of its upcoming all-electric sedan, the Seal in the country on 5 March, 2024. The bookings of the ocean-inspired model have already begun across India. Now, we have got our hands on the variants and colour options of the new BYD Seal.

    The BYD Seal will be offered in three variants, namely, Standard, Extended Range, and Performance. As for the colour options, customers can choose from four different exterior paint schemes including Cosmos Black, Aurora White, Atlantis Grey, and Arctic Blue.

    BYD Seal Dashboard

    As for the features, the BYD Seal is expected to come loaded with a rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered front-row seats with ventilation, wireless charger, level 2 ADAS suite, and a panoramic sunroof. Also on offer could be features such as a 360-degree surround camera, head-up display, memory function for ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

    Coming to its specification, the Seal is likely to get two battery pack options – a 61.4kWh and an 82.5kWh unit with a claimed range of up to 460km and 570km, respectively.

    BYD Seal Image
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq Style variant to get new features soon?
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta N Line launch date, Tiago CNG AMT Driven, new Scorpio variant: Weekly round up

    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11983 Views
    69 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    18633 Views
    35 Likes

