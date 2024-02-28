BYD Seal to be offered in three variants and four colour options

Prices to be announced on 5 March, 2024

Third BYD model for India

BYD India is all set to reveal the prices of its upcoming all-electric sedan, the Seal in the country on 5 March, 2024. The bookings of the ocean-inspired model have already begun across India. Now, we have got our hands on the variants and colour options of the new BYD Seal.

The BYD Seal will be offered in three variants, namely, Standard, Extended Range, and Performance. As for the colour options, customers can choose from four different exterior paint schemes including Cosmos Black, Aurora White, Atlantis Grey, and Arctic Blue.

As for the features, the BYD Seal is expected to come loaded with a rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered front-row seats with ventilation, wireless charger, level 2 ADAS suite, and a panoramic sunroof. Also on offer could be features such as a 360-degree surround camera, head-up display, memory function for ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Coming to its specification, the Seal is likely to get two battery pack options – a 61.4kWh and an 82.5kWh unit with a claimed range of up to 460km and 570km, respectively.