BYD Seal surpasses 1,000 bookings in India

Offered in three variants

Gets a claimed range of up to 650km

BYD India launched the Seal sedan in the country in March this year. The all-electric sedan attracted great attention due to its aggressive pricing, appealing look, and extremely efficient and powerful powertrain options. This has resulted in its huge popularity among Indian buyers. And now, the Chinese automaker has recorded over 1,000 bookings for the Seal across the country.

The BYD Seal can be had in three variants, namely, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, across four exterior paint hues – Arctic Blue, Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, and Aurora White. As for the features, the top-spec Performance trim comes loaded with a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital driver’s display, ventilated and heated front seats, powered front-row seats, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree surround camera, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Specifications-wise, the BYD Seal can be opted in two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit. Moreover, the Seal is claimed to deliver an ARAI-certified range of up to 650km on a single charge.