    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: Top 5 features

    Ninad Ambre

    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: Top 5 features

    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: Top 5 features

    - Unveiled during the carmaker's recent event

    - In the concept version, no production planned

    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition showcased in India

    Skoda India recently announced its future plans for India. Apart from the confirmation of a sub-four metre SUV next year, a special edition of the Kushaq was exhibited at the same event. It's called the Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition. Whether it becomes a factory-fitted option or not, this edition gives prospective buyers and existing owners a vision of how they can elevate the styling of their SUV to make it look more appealing. Here are the top five highlights of the Kushaq Explorer Edition.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    1. New body colour

    The special edition is a concept and gets a new green exterior shade with a matte finish. Inside too, it gets coloured inserts to match the matte green theme of the exterior.

    2. All-terrain tyres

    Another change that grabs your attention is the all-black 16-inch alloys wrapped in all-terrain tyres. The text on these knobby tyres is also highlighted in white to make it attractive.

    3. Blacked-out elements

    All the 'Skoda' and the 'Kushaq' monikers have been blacked out along with the grille. The reflectors at the back are connected by a black strip on the tailgate. Also, the rear skid plate gets a dual-tone grey-black finish.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Front Three Quarter

    4. Funky orange touch

    Additionally, the Kushaq Explorer boasts orange inserts on the grille and front bumper. Then, there’s an orange-coloured tow hook coming out of the front bumper and even an orange stripe on the side door cladding. Closer observation reveals that the letter 'I' in the TSI badge is finished in orange and the seats inside get orange stitching.

    5. Roof-mounted carrier

    To further enhance its rugged appearance and outdoorsy look and to show that it's an off-road-focused version, the Kushaq Explorer comes equipped with a roof-mounted carrier. This further gets an LED light bar.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Side View

    Engine options for the Skoda Explorer Edition

    Skoda didn’t officially confirm the powertrain options but the tell-tale signs were on the tailgate with the TSI badge. This reveals the SUV is powered by the 1.5-litre TSI mill producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A peek into the interior confirms it gets a six-speed manual transmission.

    Skoda Kushaq Rear View
    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
