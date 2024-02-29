Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: Top 5 features

- Unveiled during the carmaker's recent event

- In the concept version, no production planned

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition showcased in India

Skoda India recently announced its future plans for India. Apart from the confirmation of a sub-four metre SUV next year, a special edition of the Kushaq was exhibited at the same event. It's called the Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition. Whether it becomes a factory-fitted option or not, this edition gives prospective buyers and existing owners a vision of how they can elevate the styling of their SUV to make it look more appealing. Here are the top five highlights of the Kushaq Explorer Edition.

1. New body colour

The special edition is a concept and gets a new green exterior shade with a matte finish. Inside too, it gets coloured inserts to match the matte green theme of the exterior.

2. All-terrain tyres

Another change that grabs your attention is the all-black 16-inch alloys wrapped in all-terrain tyres. The text on these knobby tyres is also highlighted in white to make it attractive.

3. Blacked-out elements

All the 'Skoda' and the 'Kushaq' monikers have been blacked out along with the grille. The reflectors at the back are connected by a black strip on the tailgate. Also, the rear skid plate gets a dual-tone grey-black finish.

4. Funky orange touch

Additionally, the Kushaq Explorer boasts orange inserts on the grille and front bumper. Then, there’s an orange-coloured tow hook coming out of the front bumper and even an orange stripe on the side door cladding. Closer observation reveals that the letter 'I' in the TSI badge is finished in orange and the seats inside get orange stitching.

5. Roof-mounted carrier

To further enhance its rugged appearance and outdoorsy look and to show that it's an off-road-focused version, the Kushaq Explorer comes equipped with a roof-mounted carrier. This further gets an LED light bar.

Engine options for the Skoda Explorer Edition

Skoda didn’t officially confirm the powertrain options but the tell-tale signs were on the tailgate with the TSI badge. This reveals the SUV is powered by the 1.5-litre TSI mill producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A peek into the interior confirms it gets a six-speed manual transmission.