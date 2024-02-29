CarWale
    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India
    • Gets major interior and exterior updates 
    • Based on the top-spec LX hard top variant

    Mahindra has recently launched a special edition of its lifestyle off-roader, called the Thar Earth Edition. This edition draws its inspiration from the Thar desert and is available only with the top-spec LX hard top variant across petrol and diesel powertrain options. In this article, we list the on-road prices of the Thar Earth Edition in the top 10 cities of the country.

    CitiesEarth Edition Petrol MTEarth Edition Petrol ATEarth Edition Diesel MTEarth Edition Diesel AT
    MumbaiRs. 18.49 lakhRs. 20.35 lakhRs. 19.49 lakhRs. 21.42 lakh
    DelhiRs. 18.18 lakhRs. 20.01 lakhRs. 19.24 lakhRs. 21.15 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.39 lakhRs. 21.34 lakhRs. 20.11 lakhRs. 22.09 lakh
    KolkataRs. 18.14 lakhRs. 19.97 lakhRs. 18.80 lakhRs. 20.67 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 19.23 lakhRs. 21.17 lakhRs. 19.94 lakhRs. 21.91 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 19.22 lakhRs. 21.16 lakhRs. 19.93 lakhRs. 21.90 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.22 lakhRs. 18.95 lakhRs. 17.93 lakhRs. 19.98 lakh
    PuneRs. 18.49 lakhRs. 20.35 lakhRs. 19.49 lakhRs. 21.42 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 17.20 lakhRs. 18.93 lakhRs. 17.91 lakhRs. 19.95 lakh
    KochiRs. 19.20 lakhRs. 21.14 lakhRs. 19.91 lakhRs. 21.88 lakh
    Mahindra Thar Side Badge

    What makes this Earth Edition different from the standard variant is the new Desert Fury exterior hue finished in satin matte along with the ‘Earth Edition’ badge on the B-pillar. Other notable changes include matte black badges, silver-finished alloy wheels, and dune-inspired decals on the doors and rear fenders.

    Mahindra Thar Dashboard

    Inside, the most prominent change is the dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery along with a dual-tone black and beige interior theme. Further, it gets beige accents on the door panels, centre console, and AC vent surrounds with a unique VIN plate on the dashboard. Notably, no other features have been added to this special edition over the variant it's based on.

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
