Mahindra Thar Earth Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

Gets major interior and exterior updates

Based on the top-spec LX hard top variant

Mahindra has recently launched a special edition of its lifestyle off-roader, called the Thar Earth Edition. This edition draws its inspiration from the Thar desert and is available only with the top-spec LX hard top variant across petrol and diesel powertrain options. In this article, we list the on-road prices of the Thar Earth Edition in the top 10 cities of the country.

Cities Earth Edition Petrol MT Earth Edition Petrol AT Earth Edition Diesel MT Earth Edition Diesel AT Mumbai Rs. 18.49 lakh Rs. 20.35 lakh Rs. 19.49 lakh Rs. 21.42 lakh Delhi Rs. 18.18 lakh Rs. 20.01 lakh Rs. 19.24 lakh Rs. 21.15 lakh Chennai Rs. 19.39 lakh Rs. 21.34 lakh Rs. 20.11 lakh Rs. 22.09 lakh Kolkata Rs. 18.14 lakh Rs. 19.97 lakh Rs. 18.80 lakh Rs. 20.67 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 19.23 lakh Rs. 21.17 lakh Rs. 19.94 lakh Rs. 21.91 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 19.22 lakh Rs. 21.16 lakh Rs. 19.93 lakh Rs. 21.90 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 17.22 lakh Rs. 18.95 lakh Rs. 17.93 lakh Rs. 19.98 lakh Pune Rs. 18.49 lakh Rs. 20.35 lakh Rs. 19.49 lakh Rs. 21.42 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 17.20 lakh Rs. 18.93 lakh Rs. 17.91 lakh Rs. 19.95 lakh Kochi Rs. 19.20 lakh Rs. 21.14 lakh Rs. 19.91 lakh Rs. 21.88 lakh

What makes this Earth Edition different from the standard variant is the new Desert Fury exterior hue finished in satin matte along with the ‘Earth Edition’ badge on the B-pillar. Other notable changes include matte black badges, silver-finished alloy wheels, and dune-inspired decals on the doors and rear fenders.

Inside, the most prominent change is the dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery along with a dual-tone black and beige interior theme. Further, it gets beige accents on the door panels, centre console, and AC vent surrounds with a unique VIN plate on the dashboard. Notably, no other features have been added to this special edition over the variant it's based on.