Mahindra Thar Earth Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

- Gets major interior and exterior updates
- Based on the top-spec LX hard top variant
Mahindra has recently launched a special edition of its lifestyle off-roader, called the Thar Earth Edition. This edition draws its inspiration from the Thar desert and is available only with the top-spec LX hard top variant across petrol and diesel powertrain options. In this article, we list the on-road prices of the Thar Earth Edition in the top 10 cities of the country.
|Cities
|Earth Edition Petrol MT
|Earth Edition Petrol AT
|Earth Edition Diesel MT
|Earth Edition Diesel AT
|Mumbai
|Rs. 18.49 lakh
|Rs. 20.35 lakh
|Rs. 19.49 lakh
|Rs. 21.42 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 18.18 lakh
|Rs. 20.01 lakh
|Rs. 19.24 lakh
|Rs. 21.15 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 19.39 lakh
|Rs. 21.34 lakh
|Rs. 20.11 lakh
|Rs. 22.09 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 18.14 lakh
|Rs. 19.97 lakh
|Rs. 18.80 lakh
|Rs. 20.67 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 19.23 lakh
|Rs. 21.17 lakh
|Rs. 19.94 lakh
|Rs. 21.91 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 19.22 lakh
|Rs. 21.16 lakh
|Rs. 19.93 lakh
|Rs. 21.90 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 17.22 lakh
|Rs. 18.95 lakh
|Rs. 17.93 lakh
|Rs. 19.98 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 18.49 lakh
|Rs. 20.35 lakh
|Rs. 19.49 lakh
|Rs. 21.42 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 17.20 lakh
|Rs. 18.93 lakh
|Rs. 17.91 lakh
|Rs. 19.95 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 19.20 lakh
|Rs. 21.14 lakh
|Rs. 19.91 lakh
|Rs. 21.88 lakh
What makes this Earth Edition different from the standard variant is the new Desert Fury exterior hue finished in satin matte along with the ‘Earth Edition’ badge on the B-pillar. Other notable changes include matte black badges, silver-finished alloy wheels, and dune-inspired decals on the doors and rear fenders.
Inside, the most prominent change is the dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery along with a dual-tone black and beige interior theme. Further, it gets beige accents on the door panels, centre console, and AC vent surrounds with a unique VIN plate on the dashboard. Notably, no other features have been added to this special edition over the variant it's based on.