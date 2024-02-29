CarWale
    Hyundai continues testing the Alcazar facelift in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai continues testing the Alcazar facelift in India
    • To borrow features from the recently launched Creta
    • Likely to remain mechanically unchanged

    Hyundai India recently launched the Creta facelift in the county and now it is all set to introduce the N Line version of the same in the coming weeks. With this, the automaker has also begun testing the facelift of the Creta-based three-row SUV, the Alcazar in the country.

    The model was recently spied on test covered in thick black camouflage masking most of its exterior. However, the most noticeable element of the test mule was the new set of alloy wheels finished in a dual-tone paint scheme. Additionally, the test mule can be seen with a camera mounted underneath the ORVMs hinting towards the inclusion of a 360-degree camera and blind view monitoring system.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from this, the updated Alcazar will benefit from a redesigned front fascia with a new grille, connecting LED DRLs, and a revised bumper. We also expect to see the ‘H-shaped’ pattern highlighted in the headlamps and taillights similar to the Exter and Santa Fe (global).

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift Dashboard

    As for the features, the existing Alcazar already comes loaded with plenty of tech including a digital instrument cluster, large infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and wireless charger. However, with the facelift, the Alcazar will get more features from the Creta such as dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS suite, sequential turn indicators, and powered and ventilated front-row seats.

    Mechanically, we expect the Alcazar facelift to continue with the same powertrain options including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The transmission options will include a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and an automatic torque converter unit.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift Image
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai cars in 2024: What to expect

    Hyundai cars in 2024: What to expect

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    18 Dec 2023

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

