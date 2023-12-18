Hyundai cars in 2024: What to expect

With the new year just around the corner, automotive brands are planning their new launches that will take place across the next 12 months. In this article, we concentrate on the upcoming Hyundai cars in 2024.

Hyundai Creta facelift

One of the most highly anticipated models from Hyundai, the Creta facelift will be unveiled in India on 16 January, 2024, with a price reveal expected in the following weeks. The updated model will rival the Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Harrier, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Spied testing in India and abroad on multiple occasions, the updated mid-size SUV will get a new grille, new LED lighting at the front and rear, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and a set of new alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2024 Creta is expected to arrive with an ADAS suite, new upholstery, redesigned dashboard and centre console, and a 360-degree camera. The car is currently equipped with ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, and drive modes.

Under the hood, the model is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol and diesel engines. Also up for offer could be a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Hyundai Creta EV

Expected to be followed by the Creta facelift could be its electric iteration, set to take on the likes of the ZS EV and the upcoming Elevate EV. Spotted testing uncamouflaged, the test mules have revealed key details.

While technical specifications are scarce, the electrified Creta is likely to source power from a 55-60kWh battery pack with a range of about 550km on a single full charge. The spy shots of the interior have revealed a smaller infotainment screen, additional stalk behind the steering wheel, front dashcam, and a missing gear lever.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift

Hyundai has also been testing the updated Alcazar, test mules of which have been spotted in India. Although details remain unknown, the model could get updates similar to the Creta facelift, including tweaked front and rear bumpers, new grille, new alloy wheels, and reworked LED taillights.

Powering the refreshed three-row SUV will be the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. Once launched, the 2024 Alcazar will compete against the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and the Tata Safari.

Hyundai Tucson facelift

Unveiled last month, the refreshed Hyundai Tucson is expected to make its debut in India late next year. The nip-and-tuck update includes redesigned front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and a new grille on the outside. Step inside and you will notice a new setup for the AC vents and panels, new gear lever, and two 12.3-inch displays dominating the dashboard.

While Hyundai hasn’t confirmed the technical specifications of the 2024 Tucson, it can be safe to assume that the model will soldier on with the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed and eight-speed automatic gearboxes, respectively.