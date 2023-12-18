CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen inaugurates two new 3S facilities in Uttar Pradesh

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    190 Views
    Volkswagen inaugurates two new 3S facilities in Uttar Pradesh
    • Located in Bareilly and Lucknow
    • Provides sales and service facilities to customers

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated two new customer touchpoints in Uttar Pradesh. These facilities are located in Bareilly and Lucknow and will cater to the sales and service needs of the customers. With the addition of these touchpoints, the brand’s network has now expanded to nine sales and eight service stations in the region.

    The following are the locations of the newly inaugurated touchpoints:

    Dealership nameLocation
    Volkswagen Bareilly showroom

    Commercial Motors building, Rampur Road,

    Bareilly

    Volkswagen Bareilly workshop

    Plot no 408-409, Gram Mathurapur,

    Parsakhera, Rampur Road, Bareilly

    Volkswagen Lucknow Alambagh

    Khasra Number 410, 412, Bargawan, Purani

    Chungi, Kanpur Road, Lucknow

    Volkswagen Front View

    Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'We are delighted to announce the inauguration of two dealerships in Uttar Pradesh. This expansion reaffirms our dedication to enhancing accessibility for customers in every region of the country. We’ve seen growing demand for German-engineered, safe, and premium mobility solutions in Uttar Pradesh, a state that continues to bolster its position as a growing commercial centre for India. The new facilities will bring Volkswagen cars and a suite of world-class service offerings closer to discerning customers in the heartland of India.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai cars in 2024: What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2044 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2891 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th DEC
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Stargazer
    Hyundai Stargazer

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2044 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2891 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen inaugurates two new 3S facilities in Uttar Pradesh