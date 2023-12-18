Volkswagen inaugurates two new 3S facilities in Uttar Pradesh

Located in Bareilly and Lucknow

Provides sales and service facilities to customers

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated two new customer touchpoints in Uttar Pradesh. These facilities are located in Bareilly and Lucknow and will cater to the sales and service needs of the customers. With the addition of these touchpoints, the brand’s network has now expanded to nine sales and eight service stations in the region.

The following are the locations of the newly inaugurated touchpoints:

Dealership name Location Volkswagen Bareilly showroom Commercial Motors building, Rampur Road, Bareilly Volkswagen Bareilly workshop Plot no 408-409, Gram Mathurapur, Parsakhera, Rampur Road, Bareilly Volkswagen Lucknow Alambagh Khasra Number 410, 412, Bargawan, Purani Chungi, Kanpur Road, Lucknow

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'We are delighted to announce the inauguration of two dealerships in Uttar Pradesh. This expansion reaffirms our dedication to enhancing accessibility for customers in every region of the country. We’ve seen growing demand for German-engineered, safe, and premium mobility solutions in Uttar Pradesh, a state that continues to bolster its position as a growing commercial centre for India. The new facilities will bring Volkswagen cars and a suite of world-class service offerings closer to discerning customers in the heartland of India.”