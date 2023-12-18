Top 4 things to expect in Nissan Magnite facelift

Expected to be updated by 2025

To get more features

The Magnite made its India debut in 2020 and is now due for an update. While the international markets recently witnessed the launch of the new Renault Kardian, a similar upgrade could also be introduced for its DNA cousin, the Nissan Magnite.

ADAS package

Like the Kardian, we expect the Magnite to be offered with Level 2 ADAS features. This could include lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning. With this, the Magnite would be the third car in the segment after the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet to be offered with ADAS package.

New infotainment system

Currently, the Magnite is equipped with an eight-inch infotainment system. However, with the update, the compact SUV could get a bigger free-standing screen along with a revised digital instrument cluster. We also expect it to get a newer interface and layout.

Sunroof

The Magnite and Kiger is currently the most affordable SUVs in the segment and are offered with 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and turbo petrol engines. But it does miss out on some convenience features such as an electric sunroof. While most of the rivals like the Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon get voice-controlled sunroofs, the Magnite could be equipped with one post the update.

New gear lever

The conventional gear lever could be swapped for a shorter and sportier-looking gear lever. However, we expect the current petrol and CVT gearboxes to be carried forward for the new model.