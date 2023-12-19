CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift official bookings to open at midnight

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia Sonet facelift official bookings to open at midnight
    • To be launched in early 2024
    • Available in seven variants and 11 colour options

    Kia India will commence the bookings of its all-new Sonet facelift in the country tomorrow, 20 December at midnight. We revealed the booking amount of the compact SUV which is set at Rs. 25,000. It can be booked via Kia India's official website, smartphone app, and authorised dealerships across the country.

    The updated Kia Sonet will be offered in seven variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, and X-Line. As for the colour options, customers can choose from 11 exterior shades including Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, Intense Red with black roof, Glacier White Pearl with black roof, and Matte Graphite.

    Mechanically, the Kia Sonet facelift is equipped with three powertrains –a 1.5-litre diesel, 1.2-litre NA petrol, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The new Sonet gets five gearbox options including a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and an automatic torque converter unit.

    Upon arrival, the updated Kia Sonet will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the compact SUV segment.

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
