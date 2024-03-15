Kia Seltos is a major contributor to connected car sales

Demand for technology-enabled cars increases

Kia's domestic sales include 44 per cent of connected cars

Kia India recently announced that they have surpassed the four lakh connected car sales milestone. The Seltos forms a major part of this sales number, thus it is the most popular connected car in the carmaker's portfolio.

What are Kia's connected cars?

Cars that are integrated with remote access or enable various functionalities at the touch of a button or voice control are connected cars. This includes Hinglish voice commands, remotely controlled windows, starting the engine and AC before you get in, and even a special Valet Mode for when the owner hands over the keys to a driver. Some variants of the Seltos, Carens, and Sonet provide all these features.

Kia Seltos outshines other siblings

The Kia Seltos constitutes 65 per cent of the carmaker's overall connected car sales. Besides, 57 per cent of all the Seltos sold in India are equipped with the connected car experience. This shows that buyers opt for the SUVs providing this technology-enabled experience.

Kia Carens’ and Sonet’s contribution to connected car sales

The Carens is also a good contributor to this connected car sales figure with 31 per cent of buyers choosing the connected car variants. Meanwhile, similar variants of the Sonet make for 21 per cent as only seven variants have this telematics enabled in them.