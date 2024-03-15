BYD Atto 3 facelift revealed globally; India launch soon

Gets a larger infotainment screen

New exterior colour and interior theme option

BYD has recently unveiled the 2024 version of its all-electric crossover, the Atto 3 globally. The updated model gets cosmetic revision to its exterior with a new colour option along with an upgraded feature list. Few of the tech has been borrowed from the recently launched Seal sedan in India.

On the outside, the majority of the elements have remained untouched. However, it now benefits from a new exterior colourway called ‘Cosmos Black’ along with new patterned 18-inch alloy wheels. Further, the chrome garnish on the window line and the D-pillar has been masked in a Gloss Black hue. Notably, the ‘Build Your Dreams’ logo has now been replaced with BYD lettering on the tailgate.

Coming to the interior, the biggest change in the cabin is the new and larger 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment screen borrowed from the recently launched Seal sedan. It gets improved graphics with cleaner UI along with more features. Then, the interior trim now makes do with a new Blue and Black theme along with red inserts.

As for the features, the BYD Atto 3 comes loaded with dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, digital instrument panel, wireless charger, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, and a panoramic sunroof.

Mechanically, the model continues to be equipped with the same 60.48kWh battery pack with an estimated driving range of 521km (ARAI-certified). The battery pack supports 80kW fast charging which can juice up the EV from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes. At present, the BYD Atto 3 is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 33.99 lakh in India.