More affordable BYD Atto 3 on the cards?

Currently available at a starting price of Rs. 34 lakh

Will be positioned below the current variant

BYD India is prepping to introduce a new variant of its all-electric SUV, the BYD Atto 3 in the country. As per sources, this new variant will be positioned below the current trim and will offer a different driving range.

The upcoming variant of the Atto 3 will be equipped with an identical battery pack. However, it will return a claimed driving range of 264km. For comparison, with the 60.48kWh battery pack unit, the current version of the Atto 3 is rated to deliver a claimed range of 512km on a full charge. The battery pack can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes using the 80kW DC fast charger.

Currently, the BYD Atto 3 can be had in two variants, namely, Extended Range and Special Edition. The latter was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is priced at Rs. 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).