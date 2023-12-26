CarWale
    More affordable BYD Atto 3 on the cards?

    Haji Chakralwale

    More affordable BYD Atto 3 on the cards?
    • Currently available at a starting price of Rs. 34 lakh
    • Will be positioned below the current variant

    BYD India is prepping to introduce a new variant of its all-electric SUV, the BYD Atto 3 in the country. As per sources, this new variant will be positioned below the current trim and will offer a different driving range.

    The upcoming variant of the Atto 3 will be equipped with an identical battery pack. However, it will return a claimed driving range of 264km. For comparison, with the 60.48kWh battery pack unit, the current version of the Atto 3 is rated to deliver a claimed range of 512km on a full charge. The battery pack can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes using the 80kW DC fast charger.

    BYD Atto 3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Currently, the BYD Atto 3 can be had in two variants, namely, Extended Range and Special Edition. The latter was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is priced at Rs. 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

    BYD Atto 3
    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Top 3 Renault cars for India in 2024

    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11904 Views
    69 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    17937 Views
    33 Likes

