    Top 3 Renault cars for India in 2024

    Desirazu Venkat

    Top 3 Renault cars for India in 2024

    Introduction

    2024 will be the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s year for the Indian car market. After lying relatively low for the last two years, Renault will go big with a full product onslaught that is expected to start in mid-2024. This list includes a two-row SUV, one three-row SUV, and an A-segment electric vehicle, along with updates for its current line-up of vehicles. Here are all the details!

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Renault Duster

    This will be Renault's most important car for the new decade as this is an established badge for them and reviving it will allow them to target a wider segment of both established Duster fans and first-time buyers as well. The new Duster was showcased in November this year and it sports a new design, cabin, and feature list. This will be the first Duster without a diesel but will also be the first Duster to be offered with a full-hybrid package. We expect an India launch in mid-2024 with prices ranging from Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Renault Jogger

    Renault will double its bets in the D-segment with a three-row vehicle to take on the Maruti XL6 and the Kia Carens. This is expected to be a localised version of the Jogger MPV. This MPV will share its cabin, feature list, and underpinnings with the new Duster but offer three rows of seating with both six- and seven-seat layouts. Given the current pricing of how this works out in the segment, we expect a hike of Rs. 1 lakh over the Duster.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Renault A-segment EV

    The French automaker will finally venture into the world of EVs with an A-segment vehicle. Logically the most obvious candidate will be an electric version of the Kwid. It already exists as the Dacia/Renault Spring with a range of 225km and exactly the same design, features, and layout as the ICE Kwid. There’s growing competition in the Rs. 10-12 lakh EV fray with cars like the Comet, eC3, Tiago, and the Tigor EVs. This is a huge space for future volumes and should make a sizeable impact if Renault plays its cards right!

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Current line-up

    In 2024, we expect updates for the Kiger and the Triber regarding features, most of which are expected to be picked from the Kardian SUV in the Brazilian market. Some of these updates include Level-1 ADAS, a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and new colour schemes both inside and outside the car.

