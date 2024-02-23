CarWale
    Renault Kwid EV/Dacia Spring top highlights

    • Expected to be the alliance’s new compact EV
    • Dacia Spring gets up to 220km range

    Here is the new expected budget EV from the Renault-Nissan alliance and it has arrived as the Dacia Spring EV, to be known as the Renault Kwid EV, if launched. The car sports a new cabin, new exterior design, and uprated range, and is the second-generation vehicle from Dacia. The car was officially revealed two days ago and here are its top highlights.

    Kwid EV’s exterior design:

    This new Kwid EV has the familiar silhouette that we have come to associate with the car over the last nine years. But now, it has moved to design elements similar to that of the new fourth-generation Duster that was unveiled last year. This is a pretty good move considering the popularity of the Duster and the success that comes with a trickle-down effect of copying designs from the more expensive cars in the family.

    All-new interior of the Kwid/Spring:

    The Kwid/Spring’s interiors have been more or less unchanged ever since the car was launched first as the ICE model and then as an EV in 2021. This new Spring sports a completely new cabin with things like dual digital displays, new AC interface with toggle switches, and USB Type-C charging ports. We expect all of these features to be carried over to the ICE model when a new-gen comes along next year.

    Powertrain details of Kwid EV/Dacia Spring:

    The Spring/Kwid EV will be offered with a 26.8kWh battery with a range of 220km across all versions. The motor has an output of around 45bhp/100Nm. It will get the regen for the first time with a B-mode in the gear lever to activate it. As standard, it will get a 7kW AC charger that can charge the battery from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in 11 hours, or just 4 hours with a 7kW wall box. A 30kW DC charger enables fast charging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

    Will the Kwid EV come to India?

    Renault had announced an A-segment EV in January of this year. It will arrive in 2025 and will be locally produced at the alliance plant outside Chennai, where it will also spawn an equivalent Nissan model. This looks like a very promising candidate to take on the Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV, Tata Tigor EV, and the Citroen eC3.

