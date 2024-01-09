CarWale
    2024 Renault Kwid launched; prices in India start from Rs. 4.69 lakh

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    402 Views
    2024 Renault Kwid launched; prices in India start from Rs. 4.69 lakh
    • Becomes the most affordable automatic car in India
    • Comes with 14 safety features as standard

    Renault India has launched the 2024 iteration of the Kwid in the country at a starting price of Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). While the prices of this new hatchback remain unchanged, the automaker has revised the feature list and added three new dual-tone exterior shades.

    In terms of updates, with the introduction of the 2024 model, the RXL(O) variant of the Kwid now gets an eight-inch touchscreen media navigation system making it the most affordable hatchback in the country with this feature. Additionally, this variant can now be had with an AMT gearbox, positioning itself as the most affordable automatic car in India. The hatchback now offers 14 safety features as standard.

    Renault Kwid Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2024 Renault Kwid continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is tuned to produce 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. This motor can either be paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2024 Renault Kwid:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    RXE MTRs. 4.69 lakh
    RXL(O) MTRs. 4.99 lakh
    RXL(O) AMTRs. 5.44 lakh
    RXT MTRs. 5.50 lakh
    RXT AMTRs. 5.95 lakh
    Climber MTRs. 5.87 lakh
    Climber AMTRs. 6.12 lakh
    Renault Kwid Image
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2024 Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs. 6 lakh

