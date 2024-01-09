2024 Kia Sonet to be launched in India on 12 January

Sonet facelift bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Deliveries will begin later this month

Kia showcased the facelifted Sonet in the country earlier this month, and the company is now set to announce prices of the updated sub-four-metre SUV on 12 January. Bookings of the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon rival are open for Rs. 25,000.

Powering the refreshed Kia Sonet will be a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor mated with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Also up for offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel mill with transmission options including six-speed manual, iMT, and automatic units. The mileage details of the sub-four-metre SUV were recently revealed, details of which are available on our website.

On the design front, the updated Sonet gets revised front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps and taillights, LED fog lights, disc brakes on all four corners, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and an LED light bar on the tailgate. The car will be offered in seven variants across 11 colours.

Inside, the model will come equipped with new features including a powered driver seat, 360-degree camera, Level 1 ADAS, 10.25-inch fully digital colour instrument console, six airbags as standard, and rear door sunshade curtains.