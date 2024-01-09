Renault India roadmap revealed; five launches in the next three years

- Two next-gen models and two all-new SUVs

- Localised EV part of the plan

Renault at their ‘Renaulution India 2024’ press conference announced plans to launch five products in the next three years. The French carmaker also launched the MY2024 Triber, Kiger and Kwid on the occasion. The model offensive will benefit from the 3 billion Euro investment that Renault had recently announced for the four key international hubs outside Europe, which includes India.

Of the five new launches, the next generation Kiger and Triber will lead the charge. Both the models will share the same platform and powertrain options when they enter into their second generation. Not only will the pair benefit from the newest design direction Renault has incorporated into their international portfolio, but the powertrain choices might also see a significant upgrade.

Following the new-gen models, Renault also confirmed two new SUVs which will make their way to India. One of these will be a B+ segment SUV which is likely to be based on the new Kiger. The other SUV is expected to be the next-gen Duster which will mark Renault’s return in the long absent C-SUV space currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Lastly, Renault has confirmed their first EV for India. Likely to be the Kwid EV, the first all-electric vehicle will be highly localised, asserts Renault. It will be built at the carmaker’s Chennai facility alongside the ICE derivative.

We have no confirmation yet whether or not the upcoming products expected to arrive by 2026 will also have a Nissan derivative in India. We can expect the next-gen Magnite to share the underpinnings with the new-gen Kiger, but the rest of the products in the line-up may or may not be rebadged with the Japanese counterpart.