2024 Renault Kwid — Top 3 changes

- Kwid updated along with the Kiger and Triber

- Total of 10 new features across all three models

2024 Renault Kwid updates and new variants

All Renault cars in their India line-up have been recently refreshed with the 2024 model year updates. The carmaker's entry-level hatchback, the Kwid, was also revamped, and it now gets some cosmetic changes and a variant rejig. Here are the top three changes on the 2024 Kwid.

1. Three dual-tone colour schemes

The hatchback now has three new dual-tone body colours for the Climber variant displayed in the pictures. This takes the total colour options to five.

2. Eight-inch touchscreen in RXL (O) trim

Then, there's an eight-inch touchscreen Media NAV system available from the RXL (O) variant. Meanwhile, all variants of the 2024 Kwid now feature a rear seatbelt reminder.

3. Automatic gearbox in RXL (O)

The carmaker has also introduced the RXL (O) Easy-R AMT variant at Rs. 5.44 lakh. This is a lower trim and is available with an AMT now. This has positioned the Kwid as the country's most affordable automatic car with Easy-R AMT technology.