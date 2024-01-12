CarWale
    2024 Renault Kwid — Top 3 changes

    Ninad Ambre

    2024 Renault Kwid — Top 3 changes

    - Kwid updated along with the Kiger and Triber

    - Total of 10 new features across all three models

    Renault Kiger Rear Badge

    2024 Renault Kwid updates and new variants

    All Renault cars in their India line-up have been recently refreshed with the 2024 model year updates. The carmaker's entry-level hatchback, the Kwid, was also revamped, and it now gets some cosmetic changes and a variant rejig. Here are the top three changes on the 2024 Kwid.

    Renault Kiger Left Rear Three Quarter

    1. Three dual-tone colour schemes

    The hatchback now has three new dual-tone body colours for the Climber variant displayed in the pictures. This takes the total colour options to five.

    Renault Kiger Left Side View

    2. Eight-inch touchscreen in RXL (O) trim

    Then, there's an eight-inch touchscreen Media NAV system available from the RXL (O) variant. Meanwhile, all variants of the 2024 Kwid now feature a rear seatbelt reminder.

    Renault Kiger Infotainment System

    3. Automatic gearbox in RXL (O)

    The carmaker has also introduced the RXL (O) Easy-R AMT variant at Rs. 5.44 lakh. This is a lower trim and is available with an AMT now. This has positioned the Kwid as the country's most affordable automatic car with Easy-R AMT technology.

    Renault Kiger Gear Selector Dial
    Renault Kwid Image
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
