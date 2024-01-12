CarWale
    2024 MG Astor launched in India at Rs. 9.98 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    2024 MG Astor launched in India at Rs. 9.98 lakh
    • Gets a new Sprint variant
    • Mechanically remains unchanged

    MG India has updated its entry-level SUV, the Astor in India. The refreshed 2024 Astor now starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.98 lakh. It can be had in five variants, namely, Sprint (new), Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

    In terms of features, the updated MG Astor comes loaded with i-Smart 2.0, over 80 connected features, Jio-powered voice recognition system, and a digital key function with an anti-theft feature. Other features include ventilated front seats, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Mechanically, the automaker has not made any changes to the powertrain of the Astor. It continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, CVT, and a six-speed torque converter unit.

    Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations with products that showcase the latest in automobile technology. Keeping to this promise and as a brand celebrating its centenary this year, the Astor 2024 line-up offers a combination of features, design, and great value propositions which delight car buyers.”

    MG Astor
