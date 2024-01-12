Tata Punch EV spied at dealership ahead of launch

To be launched on 17 January, 2024

Borrows features from Nexon EV

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the prices of the Punch EV on 17 January, 2024. The bookings of this upcoming Tata EV were commenced on 5 January for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Now, ahead of the official price announcement, the model was spied at a dealership stockyard.

On the outside, the Punch EV borrows its design cues from its elder sibling, the Nexon EV. Up front, it features a full-width LED light bar running across the bonnet line. Underneath the light bar is the charging port of the EV. Then there is a split LED headlamp setup, vertical slat-patterned lower grille, and a silver faux skid plate.

The rear profile of the Punch EV is more or less similar to the ICE version of the SUV. It features a Y-shaped LED taillights, rear wiper with a washer, high-mounted stop lamp, shark-fin antenna, and a redesigned rear bumper with silver elements.

Major changes are expected inside the cabin of the EV. The teaser images revealed the inclusion of a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, redesigned HVAC panel, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree surround camera, and an all-digital instrument cluster. We have seen all these features with the Tata Nexon EV.

In terms of powertrain, the all-electric Punch will be offered in Medium Range and Long Range guise with a minimum driving range of 300km on a single charge. Once launched, the Punch EV will be positioned above the Tiago and Tigor EV and will compete against the Citroen eC3 in the EV business.