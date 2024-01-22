Tata Punch EV deliveries commenced across India

Available across five variants

Prices start at Rs. 10.99 lakh

Tata Motors launched its fourth all-electric product, the Punch EV in India last week. The model is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the deliveries of the model have commenced across the country.

The Tata Punch EV can be had in five variants, namely, Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. While the former two can only be had in the Standard Rage version, the latter three can be had in both Standard and Long Range guise.

Powering the electric Punch is two battery pack options – a 25kWh and a 35kWh unit with a claimed range of 315km and 421km, respectively. The Long Range version is capable of producing a power output of 190Nm of peak torque.

As for the features, the top-spec Empowered+ variant comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, air purifier, ventilated front seats, and auto-dimming IRVM. Also on offer are features such as a blind spot monitor, 360-degree surround camera, automatic climate control, paddle shifters for regen modes, electronic parking brake, and touch-based HVAC panel.

