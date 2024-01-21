CarWale
    Tata Motors to hike prices of its entire range in February 2024

    Tata Motors to hike prices of its entire range in February 2024
    • Including ICE and EVs
    • An average price increment of 0.7 per cent

    Tata Motors has announced a price hike of its entire range effective from 1 February, 2024. All models including ICE and EVs will incur an average price revision of 0.7 per cent. The reason stated for the price hike is to partially offset the rise in input costs.

    Currently, the Indian automaker has seven ICE and four EV models on sale. This includes the Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor, Tigor EV, Punch, Punch EV, Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and the Safari.

    In other news, the automaker recently launched the Tata Punch EV in the country for a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the fourth all-electric offering of the carmaker. It is available in five variants with a maximum range of up to 421km (ARAI-certified).

