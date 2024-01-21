CarWale
    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period in January 2024 revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period in January 2024 revealed
    • Offered in three variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 19.99 lakh

    The Toyota Innova Crysta is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The popular MPV can be had in three variants, namely, GX, VX, and ZX. In this article, we have listed the waiting period for the Japanese people mover as of 21 January, 2024.

    Customers planning to book the Innova Crysta will likely have to wait for approximately seven months from the day of booking. This duration is tentative and may vary depending on the region, dealership, stock availability, and other factors.

    Mechanically, the Innova Crysta is equipped with a sole 2.4-litre diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. This reliable oil burner is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of peak torque while sending power to the rear wheels.

    On the other hand, the next generation of the MPV, the Innova Hycross is available with an estimated waiting duration of up to 15 months.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
