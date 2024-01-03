CarWale
    Toyota Innova Crysta prices hiked by up to Rs. 25,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Innova Crysta prices hiked by up to Rs. 25,000
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in three variants

    Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motors stated that it would hike the prices of its cars from January 2024. Now, the automaker has revealed the exact quantum of the price hike. With this, the seven-seater MPV from the brand, the Innova Crysta, has now become dearer by up to Rs. 25,000.

    Except for the GX variant, the other two variants, VX and ZX, have received a price hike of Rs. 25,000. After the price revision, the Crysta starts from Rs. 19,99,000 for the base variants and goes up to Rs. 26,05,000 for the top-spec ZX variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Toyota Innova Crysta Dashboard

    At the heart of the Innova Crysta is a 2.4-litre diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of torque and solely comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    The following are the updated prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    GX 7 STRRs. 19,99,000
    GX 8 STRRs. 19,99,000
    VX 7 STRRs. 24,39,000
    VX 8 STRRs. 24,44,000
    ZX 7 STRRs. 26,05,000
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
