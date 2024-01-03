CarWale
    Hyundai India registers 42,750 unit sales in December 2023

    Hyundai India registers 42,750 unit sales in December 2023
    • Recorded 6 lakh unit sales in CY 2023
    • Creta facelift to be launched on 16 January, 2024

    Hyundai India has announced its monthly sales figures for December, 2023. The automaker has achieved a huge milestone by selling over 6 lakh units in CY 2023. As for the monthly tally, the brand witnessed a growth of 10 per cent with 42,750 units in December.

    The Korean automaker with its 13 car models accumulated a total sales of 7,65,786 units in CY 2023. This is a nine per cent growth over 2022’s 7,00,811 unit sales. Notably, the total sales comprise domestic and exports.

    Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “In the momentous year of 2023, Hyundai Motor India witnessed a watershed moment by achieving its highest-ever domestic sales of 6,02,111 units, achieving a respectable 9 per cent growth over LY sales volume. HMIL has not just kept pace but surpassed industry growth (estimated at around 8.2 per cent), a testament to customers choosing the brand Hyundai as their preferred mobility brand. Also in 2023, we proactively expanded our annual production capacity by 50,000 units to meet the increasing demand from our customers.”

    In other news, Hyundai commenced the bookings of its upcoming Creta facelift for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The model will be launched in the country on 16 January, 2024.

