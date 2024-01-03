CarWale
    Honda Cars India sells 7,902 units in December 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Domestic car sales grew by 12 per cent Y-o-Y
    • Exported 3,749 units in the previous month

    Honda Cars India retailed 7,902 units in December 2023 compared to 7,062 units sold in the corresponding month in 2022, thereby registering a Y-o-Y growth of 12 per cent. In addition, the automaker clocked its highest-ever monthly export of 3,749 units with a Y-o-Y growth of 170 per cent.

    In other news, the Elevate SUV recently surpassed the 20,000 unit sales milestone in the country within 100 days of its launch. Available in four variants, namely, SV, V, VX, and ZX, this Hyundai Creta rival ranges between Rs. 10,99,900 to Rs. 16,19,900 (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The sales momentum in December has been extremely positive for us in both factory despatches and retail as our network maximised the deliveries for the new SUV Elevate to our customers. Alongside our best sellers, the City and the Amaze, the Elevate has become our strong pillar of business accounting for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales. On the exports front too, we registered our highest-ever monthly export volume of 3,749 units from India. With strong sales momentum and growing market potential, backed by a robust business plan, we look forward to usher in 2024 with tremendous positivity and optimism.”

    Hyundai India registers 42,750 unit sales in December 2023

