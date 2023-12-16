Honda Elevate achieves 20,000 unit sales milestone in India

Available at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh

Launched in September 2023

Honda Cars India has achieved an important milestone with its latest offering, the Elevate in the country. The automaker has surpassed 20,000 unit sales milestone of the mid-size SUV within 100 days of its launch.

The Japanese SUV was launched in September 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).It can be had in four variants, namely, SV, V, VX, and ZX with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine option. This powertrain is coupled with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. In this state of tune, the Elevate can develop 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque.

Speaking on the achievement, Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd., stated, “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable success of the Honda Elevate, which has surpassed our expectations. The 20,000 sales milestone of Elevate in the first 100 days of launch is a proud moment for us and reflects the trust and preference of our valued customers, making us a notable contender in the industry. Furthermore, we have maximised the production of the Elevate to serve our waiting customers as early as possible and adjusted the variant mix to align with the market demand which is overwhelmingly high for CVT variants currently.”