    Discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on Tata Tiago in December 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on Tata Tiago in December 2023
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in petrol and CNG guises

    Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on its popular hatchback, the Tiago. Interested customers can avail of these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, which are valid till 31 December, 2023. Let us take a look in detail.

    For the current month, the petrol variants of the Tiago are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The CNG variants, on the other hand, attract a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. These discounts may vary depending on the city, dealership, variant, colour, availability of stock, and other factors.

    Under the hood, the Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is tuned to develop 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor can either be paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that generates 72bhp and 95Nm of torque and is offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
