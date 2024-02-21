CarWale
    Tata Tiago CNG AMT real-world mileage revealed

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी
    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Prices in India start at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Can be had in four variants

    The Tiago CNG AMT and the Tata Tigor are the latest offerings from the automaker. These are the first CNG cars in the country that can be had with an automatic gearbox. While the automaker has revealed the claimed fuel efficiency of the Tiago CNG AMT, in this article, we will tell you about its real-world mileage.

    Tiago CNG AMT real-world mileage:

    Tata Tiago Right Front Three Quarter

    When we drove this CNG hatchback for about 46.5km on our predefined route within the city, under ideal conditions, the Tiago CNG AMT gave a real-world mileage of 21.1km/kg. On the other hand, when we took it on the highway for around 44.5km, it returned a real-world fuel efficiency of 22km/kg. This means it gave us a combined efficiency of 21.55km/kg.

    Tata Tiago CNG manual vs automatic mileage (CarWale Tested):

    We had previously tested the manual CNG variant of the Tiago and here’s how it fared against the new CNG AMT variant:

    Real-world Mileage (CarWale Tested)Tiago CNG manualTiago CNG AMT
    City mileage17km/kg21.1km/kg
    Highway mileage33km/kg22km/kg
    Tata Tiago Engine Shot

    The Tiago CNG AMT sources its power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This motor produces 85bhp and 113Nm in the petrol mode and delivers an output of 72bhp and 95Nm of torque when driven in the CNG mode. The power is sent to the front wheels via the five-speed automated manual transmission unit.

    We have also driven this car and you can read our impressions of the same.

