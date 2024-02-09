Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT mileage revealed!

Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine

Prices in India start at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yesterday, Tata Motors launched the Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT in the country with prices starting from Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). These models are the first CNG cars in the country to be mated with an AMT gearbox. Now, the automaker has revealed the fuel efficiency of these offerings.

Under the hood, the Tata twins are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol mill that churns 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. In the CNG mode, the same engine produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque and comes coupled with a five-speed AMT gearbox, returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.

In addition to this, Tata has also introduced new colour options such as Tornado Blue for the Tiago, Grassland Beige for the Tiago NRG, and Meteor Bronze for the Tigor.

Currently, the automaker retails four CNG cars in India. This includes the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and the Punch. Besides this, it also working on the CNG variant of the Nexon facelift, which was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo.