    Tata Nexon iCNG concept debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    5,562 Views
    Tata Nexon iCNG concept debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
    • Nexon CNG could be introduced in the coming months
    • Will the country’s first turbo-petrol CNG offering

    Tata Motors is betting big on the CNG front in the Indian car market. The carmaker, which recently commenced bookings of the country’s first CNG automatic cars, the Tiago and the Tigor, has now showcased the Nexon iCNG concept at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Show in Delhi.

    Tata Nexon Front View

    The Tata Nexon CNG will be India’s first turbo-petrol-powered CNG car and offer a range of new features. The model will be equipped with the company’s signature twin-cylinder technology that can hold an equivalent of 60 litres of water.

    Tata Nexon Left Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from a bootspace of approximately 230 litres, the new Nexon iCNG concept boasts a single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG function, auto switch between both fuels, modular fuel filter, and a claimed faster refuelling, courtesy of the NGV1 universal type nozzle.

    Tata Nexon Open Boot/Trunk

    Tata has not revealed the technical specifications of the Nexon CNG. Its petrol-powered counterpart gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 118bhp and 170Nm, paired with five-speed manual and AMT units. Once launched, the Nexon iCNG will rival the likes of the Maruti Brezza CNG.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
