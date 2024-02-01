CarWale
    Tata Altroz Racer showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Altroz Racer showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
    • Sportier iteration of the Altroz could launch soon
    • Powered by a 118bhp-producing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Tata Motors has put up a variety of interesting products at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. These include the Harrier EV, Nexon Dark, Nexon CNG, ICE Curvv, and the Altroz Racer, of which the latter made its debut at the Auto Expo last year.

    Tata Altroz Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Altroz Racer is essentially a performance-oriented version of the premium hatchback by the brand and gets a slew of updates inside out to differentiate it from its regular sibling. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor generating 118bhp and 170Nm, mated with a six-speed manual transmission.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    On the outside, the Altroz Racer gets a dual-tone paint theme, twin white stripes running across the centre of the car, ‘Racer’ badging, new 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a blacked-out hood.

    Tata Altroz Sunroof/Moonroof

    Inside, the model receives features in the form of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, contrast orange stitching and inserts for the seats, ‘Racer’ embossing on the headrests, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, wireless charger, HUD, and a seven-inch digital cluster.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon EV Dark breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Expo
     Next 
    Tata Nexon iCNG concept debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

