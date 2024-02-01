Tata Altroz Racer showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Sportier iteration of the Altroz could launch soon

Powered by a 118bhp-producing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

Tata Motors has put up a variety of interesting products at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. These include the Harrier EV, Nexon Dark, Nexon CNG, ICE Curvv, and the Altroz Racer, of which the latter made its debut at the Auto Expo last year.

The Tata Altroz Racer is essentially a performance-oriented version of the premium hatchback by the brand and gets a slew of updates inside out to differentiate it from its regular sibling. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor generating 118bhp and 170Nm, mated with a six-speed manual transmission.

On the outside, the Altroz Racer gets a dual-tone paint theme, twin white stripes running across the centre of the car, ‘Racer’ badging, new 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a blacked-out hood.

Inside, the model receives features in the form of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, contrast orange stitching and inserts for the seats, ‘Racer’ embossing on the headrests, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, wireless charger, HUD, and a seven-inch digital cluster.