Tata Altroz test mule spied; Racer Edition?

Was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

To get a bigger infotainment screen

Tata Motors recently launched the Punch EV in the country. And among many new models which are lined up for their launch, the Altroz Racer could finally make its production debut as it was recently spied testing on Indian roads.

As seen in the picture, the test mule of the Altroz is visible masked in thick camouflage with an emission kit attached at the rear. This could either be the facelift version of the premium hatchback or the Racer Edition which was showcased last year at the Auto Expo.

The spy pictures reveal a few details including extended roof spoiler, rear wiper, alloy wheels, camera mounted on ORVM for 360-degree surround camera, and a larger infotainment screen.

On the outside, the Altroz Racer will get Sporty characteristics in the form of a blacked-out roof and bonnet, twin white stripes on the hood, and a ‘Racer’ badge on the fender. In terms of features, the Altroz Racer will come loaded with a large infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, air purifier, wireless charger, and an electric sunroof.

Mechanically, the performance hatchback will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 120bhp and 170Nm of torque. Upon arrival, the Altroz Racer will compete against the Hyundai i20 N Line in the performance hatchback segment.

Source