CarWale
    AD

    Tata Altroz test mule spied; Racer Edition?

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    13,777 Views
    Tata Altroz test mule spied; Racer Edition?
    • Was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023
    • To get a bigger infotainment screen

    Tata Motors recently launched the Punch EV in the country. And among many new models which are lined up for their launch, the Altroz Racer could finally make its production debut as it was recently spied testing on Indian roads.

    As seen in the picture, the test mule of the Altroz is visible masked in thick camouflage with an emission kit attached at the rear. This could either be the facelift version of the premium hatchback or the Racer Edition which was showcased last year at the Auto Expo.

    Tata Altroz Front Driver Power Window Switches

    The spy pictures reveal a few details including extended roof spoiler, rear wiper, alloy wheels, camera mounted on ORVM for 360-degree surround camera, and a larger infotainment screen.

    On the outside, the Altroz Racer will get Sporty characteristics in the form of a blacked-out roof and bonnet, twin white stripes on the hood, and a ‘Racer’ badge on the fender. In terms of features, the Altroz Racer will come loaded with a large infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, air purifier, wireless charger, and an electric sunroof.

    Tata Altroz Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the performance hatchback will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 120bhp and 170Nm of torque. Upon arrival, the Altroz Racer will compete against the Hyundai i20 N Line in the performance hatchback segment.

    Source

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra Thar five-door spotted again; to get a digital instrument cluster

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33584 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th JAN
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe facelift

    Rs. 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    31st Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    31st Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.11 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.52 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.86 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.90 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.69 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33584 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz test mule spied; Racer Edition?