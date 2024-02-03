CarWale
    Tata Altroz prices hiked by up to Rs. 16,000

    Jay Shah

    Tata Altroz prices hiked by up to Rs. 16,000

    - Only hatchback with a diesel powertrain

    - Altroz Racer Edition showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

    Tata Motors has updated the ex-showroom prices of its line-up. With the onset of February 2023, select variants of the Altroz have witnessed an upward revision of up to Rs. 16,000.

    Tata Altroz variants

    Broadly, the Altroz is available in XE, XM, XM Plus, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus (O) variants. The price hike varies depending on the variant one chooses. However, the increment is capped at Rs 10,000 for the turbo variants. Furthermore, the Altroz remains the only hatchback in the segment to be offered with a diesel powertrain. These variants attract a hike of up to Rs. 15,000

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    The Altroz can be had in 1.2-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. Meanwhile, the diesel mill is a 1.5-litre engine. All these powertrains are BS6 2 and RDE norms compliant.

    Altroz Racer Edition

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors showcased the Racer Edition of the Altroz at the recently held Bharat Mobility Expo. The sportier version of the hatchback is powered by the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine along with styling tweaks such as black and orange dual tone exterior shade, new alloy wheels, a protruding spoiler, and racing stripes on the bonnet. The Altroz Racer was also equipped with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
