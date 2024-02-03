Mahindra Scorpio N feature list revised

Scorpio N prices in India were recently hiked

The model surpassed the one lakh units production milestone this week

According to a leaked document shared on the web, Mahindra has revised the feature list of the Scorpio N SUV. The changes, applicable to bookings made from January 2024, are a part of the ICMR (Integrated Material Cost Reduction) process.

Based on the document, the Z4 and Z6 variants of the Scorpio N will no longer come equipped with a cooled glove box. Simultaneously, the Z6 variant loses out on its current instrument cluster and is replaced with the unit offered on the Z4 variant. Further, the Z4 variant will miss out on features such as an AdrenoX suite, Built-In Alexa, and a coloured instrument console.

Earlier this month, Mahindra hiked the prices of the Scorpio N by up to Rs. 39,300. The quantum of the increase varies on the choice of variant, engine, and transmission. Additionally, the carmaker recently surpassed the one lakh units production milestone for the SUV, which was launched in June last year.

