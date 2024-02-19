CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio accounts for 1.01 lakh open bookings as of February 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Scorpio nameplate has the highest number of open bookings in the brand’s portfolio 
    • Receives 16,000 new bookings per month

    Mahindra has rolled out its open booking figures for the month of February 2024. The Scorpio nameplate, which includes the Scorpio N and the Classic, continues to drive sales in the brand’s portfolio with the highest open bookings this month.

    Currently, the automaker has about 2,25,800 open bookings for its entire range of SUVs, out of which the Scorpio brand accounts for 1.01 lakh open bookings. In addition to this, the car marque continues to receive over 16,000 new bookings each month for both these SUVs.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra offers the Scorpio N in five trims, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L with prices starting from Rs. 13.60 lakh. On the other hand, the Scorpio Classic is available in only two variants across seven and nine-seater configurations with a starting price of Rs. 13.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    In other news, the diesel variants of the Scorpio continue to be in demand over the petrol variants. The company sold 14,293 units of Scorpio in January 2024, out of which the diesel variants recorded a sales of 13,528 units when compared to 765 units of the petrol variant.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
