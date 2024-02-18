Tata Tiago EV on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

Available in two battery options

Gets a claimed range of up to 315km

Tata Motors recently slashed the prices of the Tiago EV in India by up to Rs. 70,000. Available in four variants, namely XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux, the Tiago EV can be had in two battery pack options. While we have already listed the variant-wise prices of this Citroen eC3 rival, in this article we will list down the on-road prices of the Tiago EV in the top 10 cities of India.

Cities Base variant Top variant Mumbai Rs. 8.42 lakh Rs. 12.61 lakh Delhi Rs. 8.46 lakh Rs. 12.65 lakh Chennai Rs. 8.44 lakh Rs. 12.62 lakh Kolkata Rs. 8.42 lakh Rs. 12.61 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 8.43 lakh Rs. 12.62 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 9.54 lakh Rs. 14.27 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 8.42 lakh Rs. 13.32 lakh Pune Rs. 8.42 lakh Rs. 12.61 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 8.41 lakh Rs. 13.66 lakh Kochi Rs. 8.68 lakh Rs. 12.95 lakh

Tata Motors offers the Tiago EV in two battery pack options – 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The former produces 60bhp/110Nm while the latter belts out 74bhp/114Nm of torque with a claimed range of 250km and 315km, respectively. Currently, the prices of the electric hatchback start from Rs. 7.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 11.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).