    Skoda Slavia Style Edition: Top features

    Desirazu Venkat

    Skoda Slavia Style Edition: Top features

    Skoda has launched yet another special edition for its Slavia sedan. Dubbed the Style Edition, it is based on the Style top-spec trim, and can only be had with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and seven-speed DSG. Moreover, Skoda will only retail 500 units of this special edition. Here are the top highlights of the Skoda Slavia Style Edition.

    Exterior changes

    The Slavia Style Edition can be had in three colours: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Tornado Red paint options and all of them have been paired with black elements on the roof and ORVMs. This, of course, is a top-spec model with 205/55 R16 diamond-cut wheels. Finally, you also get special edition badging on the B-pillars.

    Interior changes and feature list

    Inside, the Style Edition gets dual dashboard cameras, powered front seats with ventilation, an eight-inch display for the infotainment system, special-edition badging on the steering wheel, Skoda scuff plates, and puddle lamps for the front occupants.

    Engine and gearbox

    The Style Edition is only offered with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol producing 148bhp/250Nm. This is even more exclusive as you can only have this engine with the seven-speed DSG.

    Pricing and competition

    This 500-unit limited production run of the Style Slavia is priced Rs. 30,000 over the top-spec style variant, which in our books is a steal deal for the exclusivity that you are getting in terms of having a limited production car in the country.

    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
