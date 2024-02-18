CarWale
    Maruti Fronx offered with discounts of up to Rs. 70,000 in February 2024

    • Fronx prices in India start at Rs. 7.51 lakh
    • Available with NA and turbo engine options

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the Arena and Nexa range are offering huge discounts on multiple models this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Maruti Fronx, in its turbo-petrol avatar, is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 60,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Meanwhile, no benefits are available with the NA petrol versions as of February 2024.

    The Fronx is a Baleno-based coupe SUV that can be purchased with two powertrain options - 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The former generates 89bhp and 113Nm, while the turbo motor develops 99bhp and 148Nm. Transmission options include five-speed manual, AMT, and six-speed torque converter automatic units. And in case you missed it, prices of the Maruti Fronx were hiked by up to Rs. 10,000 earlier this month.

