    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo manual real-world mileage tested

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo manual real-world mileage tested
    • Fronx Boosterjet is more powerful than the standard version
    • Fastest crossover to cross one lakh sales milestone

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx brings back the memories of the Baleno RS with a Boosterjet engine. We have tested both and from the evaluation of the latest crossover, we ascertain that the Fronx Turbo is good on drivability. However, is it also impressive in terms of its real-world mileage? We tested its fuel economy as well and here is how the vehicle performed.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear Badge

    Maruti Fronx Boosterjet powertrain and claimed mileage

    We are not talking about the standard 1.2-litre dualjet dual-VVT petrol but the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol. It's more powerful with 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a six-speed automatic or a five-speed manual that we are sampling here. The claimed mileage remains the same for all the variants at 21.5kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine Shot

    City mileage of the Maruti Fronx Turbo

    The Fronx has a good power-to-weight ratio and being lightweight certainly helps its efficiency. It travelled 78.4km on the city route and consumed 5.5 litres of petrol. This indicates a real-world city mileage of 14.3kmpl, which is good and close to the tachometer-indicated efficiency of 15.2kmpl. Notably, there's an automatic fuel start-stop feature available in the car. This automatically stops the engine at a traffic signal when in neutral. This might not directly help in enhancing fuel efficiency, but surely helps in reducing the consumption of fuel.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Highway mileage of the Maruti Fronx Boosterjet

    Out on the highway, the Fronx stayed in a higher gear and low revs, thus cruising comfortably. For the distance of 80.4km, it took up 4.2 litres of fuel, hinting at a highway mileage of 19.1kmpl. The instrument cluster displayed 21.6kmpl at the end of this test. Overall, a combined real-world mileage of 15.5kmpl with a 37-litre tank gives it a driving range in the ballpark of 572km, which is satisfactory for a crossover like this.

    Dashboard
