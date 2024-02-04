Maruti Fronx prices in India revised by up to Rs. 10,000

Price increase and cut applicable for select variants

Jimny recently witnessed a price reduction

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of its cars from January 2024. Depending on the car, variant, and further specifications, there is an upward or downward revision in the cost of each model. Now, let us take a look at the changes for the Fronx.

The prices of select Maruti Fronx variants, namely Sigma 1.2 MT, Delta 1.2 MT, Sigma 1.2 CNG, Delta 1.2 CNG, and Delta Plus 1.2 MT have been increased by Rs. 5,000 each. Simultaneously, the Zeta 1.0 turbo 6AT and Alpha 1.0 turbo 6AT have witnessed a hike of Rs. 10,000 each.

The Fronx coupe-SUV is now priced from Rs. 7.51 lakh to Rs. 13.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, and a CNG version as well. Customers can choose from a five-speed manual, AGS, or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. In other news, the Jimny witnessed a price cut of Rs. 10,000 for select variants.