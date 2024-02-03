CarWale
    MG ZS EV Executive launched in India at Rs. 18.98 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    MG ZS EV Executive launched in India at Rs. 18.98 lakh
    • Positioned below the Excite variant
    • Gets a claimed range of up to 461km

    MG Motor India is celebrating its centenary year by introducing revised prices for its 2024 range of models. That said, the automaker has launched the entry-level Executive trim of the ZS EV in the country at Rs. 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This new trim is cheaper by up to Rs. 1 lakh when compared to its previous entry-level Excite variant.

    Mechanically, MG has not made any changes to the battery and powertrain of the ZS EV Executive. It continues to source its power from a 50.3kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 173bhp and 280Nm of torque. This pack can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger and returns an ARAI-certified range of up to 461km on a single, fully charged battery.

    MG ZS EV Engine Shot

    In other news, the car marque has revised the prices of its compact EV offering, the Comet EV. While the prices of the entry-level Pace variant have been reduced by Rs. 1 lakh, the Play and Plush variants are now affordable by Rs. 1.40 lakh.

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    Rs. 18.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 20.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.14 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.17 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.13 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 22.79 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.27 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.15 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 20.13 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.11 Lakh

