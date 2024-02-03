MG ZS EV Executive launched in India at Rs. 18.98 lakh

Positioned below the Excite variant

Gets a claimed range of up to 461km

MG Motor India is celebrating its centenary year by introducing revised prices for its 2024 range of models. That said, the automaker has launched the entry-level Executive trim of the ZS EV in the country at Rs. 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This new trim is cheaper by up to Rs. 1 lakh when compared to its previous entry-level Excite variant.

Mechanically, MG has not made any changes to the battery and powertrain of the ZS EV Executive. It continues to source its power from a 50.3kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 173bhp and 280Nm of torque. This pack can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger and returns an ARAI-certified range of up to 461km on a single, fully charged battery.

In other news, the car marque has revised the prices of its compact EV offering, the Comet EV. While the prices of the entry-level Pace variant have been reduced by Rs. 1 lakh, the Play and Plush variants are now affordable by Rs. 1.40 lakh.