    MG car prices in India to be increased by up to Rs. 50,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG car prices in India to be increased by up to Rs. 50,000
    • Gloster to get the highest hike
    • Multiple brands to increase prices from next month

    Earlier this month, MG announced that it would hike the prices of its model range with effect from January 2024. The carmaker has now revealed the quantum of the price increase for each model.

    In the MG range of products, the Gloster will witness the biggest price hike of up to Rs. 50,000, followed by the ZS EV with an upward revision of up to Rs. 45,000. The next in line will be the Hector range, prices of which will be increased by up to Rs. 40,000.

    Further, the MG Astor will become dearer by up to Rs. 25,000, while the company’s most affordable offering, the Comet EV, will witness a hike of up to Rs. 15,000. MG is among the many manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Mahindra, Skoda, Citroen, and Tata Motors that will revise the prices of its cars from January 2024.

