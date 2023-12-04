CarWale
    MG to hike prices of its entire range in January 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG to hike prices of its entire range in January 2024

    MG Motor India is all set to revise the prices of its entire range in the country. The prices of models will be increased starting from January 2024. The automaker has not revealed the quantum or percentage of price revision but has stated the reason behind the decision.

    As per the brand, the rising cost of operations, overall inflation, and increased commodity prices have resulted in the price revision. Currently, the automaker has six models on sale including Comet EV, Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, and Gloster in India.

    Meanwhile, the carmaker is providing heavy year-end discounts across its range in December, 2023.

    In other news, MG Motor India recently signed a joint venture agreement with JSW Group. Under this venture, the JSW Group will hold a 35 per cent stake in the Indian operations of the SAIC Motor-owned business.

