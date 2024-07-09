Tata Harrier and Safari get a price cut of up to Rs. 70,000

Part of Tata’s ‘King of SUVs’ festival

Avail huge discounts across Tata’s range of SUVs

Tata Motors has announced a new ‘King of SUVs’ festival under which the automaker is offering special prices and discounts across its range of SUVs. It is to be noted that all the celebratory offers are valid for bookings made up to 31 July.

The Tata Harrier and the Safari, the flagship offerings from the brand, are available with reduced prices applicable with immediate effect. The Harrier and the Safari can now be had at a starting price tag of Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. This effectively means that both cars are now affordable by Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 70,000, respectively.

Additionally, both, the Safari and the Harrier are now available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh, applicable to select popular variants. Simultaneously, the Nexon EV gets a discount of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh, while the Punch is offered with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000.