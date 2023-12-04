Toyota’s rebadged Maruti eVX electric SUV Concept revealed

Likely to debut in late 2024

Will be manufactured alongside Maruti eVX

Toyota has showcased a new mid-size SUV Concept that will be part of the brand’s new BEV lineup in the coming years. Called SUV Concept, it will be the DNA cousin to the recently showcased Maruti Suzuki eVX that will enter production sometime next year.

The new electric SUV will measure almost identical to the eVX with 4,300mm in length, width of 1,820mm and height of 1,620mm. It is also expected to have a wheelbase of 2,700mm. Besides this, the Concept boasts an upright stance with full-width LED DRLs, a front fender-mounted charging flap, and chunky plastic cladding.

At the rear, the Concept gets stylish elements such as a split roof-mounted spoiler, C-pillar hinged door handle, and LED tail lamps that are connected by an illuminated stripe. When launched in the coming years, this eSUV will be offered in front and all-wheel-drive configurations.

While Toyota has not revealed the exact specifications, we expect it to be powered by a 60kWh battery pack with an estimated driving range of 550km.