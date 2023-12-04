Kia Carens on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Due for an update in 2024

Available in both petrol and diesel engine options

New digital screen

The Kia Carens has been out of the news for a bit but that doesn’t mean it is not doing its thing in the background. Kia has given it the full-digital instrument cluster from the Seltos, and earlier this year, it also got the new 1.5-litre TGDi petrol engine. So, if you want to buy the Carens, here are the on-road prices across India’s top 10 cities.

On-road prices in India

City Premium petrol MT X Line diesel AT Delhi 12.16 22.89 Mumbai 12.4 23.3 Kolkata 12.22 22.58 Pune 12.36 23.26 Bengaluru 13.02 24.07 Chennai 12.94 23.91 Bhopal 12.21 22.95 Hyderabad 12.79 23.67 Chandigarh 11.59 21.4 Ahmedabad 11.65 21.7

*(All prices in Rs. lakh)

Kia Carens engine and specifications

The Kia Carens can be had in two 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The standard petrol produces 113bhp/144Nm while the TGDi petrol produces 160bhp/253Nm. One of the few diesels in the fray, the Carens diesel version produces 114bhp/250Nm. Regarding transmission, only the standard petrol gets a six-speed manual whereas, depending on the engine, you can have a six-speed iMT, six-speed torque converter AT, or a seven-speed DCT.