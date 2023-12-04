Kia Carens on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Due for an update in 2024
- Available in both petrol and diesel engine options
New digital screen
The Kia Carens has been out of the news for a bit but that doesn’t mean it is not doing its thing in the background. Kia has given it the full-digital instrument cluster from the Seltos, and earlier this year, it also got the new 1.5-litre TGDi petrol engine. So, if you want to buy the Carens, here are the on-road prices across India’s top 10 cities.
On-road prices in India
|City
|Premium petrol MT
|X Line diesel AT
|Delhi
|12.16
|22.89
|Mumbai
|12.4
|23.3
|Kolkata
|12.22
|22.58
|Pune
|12.36
|23.26
|Bengaluru
|13.02
|24.07
|Chennai
|12.94
|23.91
|Bhopal
|12.21
|22.95
|Hyderabad
|12.79
|23.67
|Chandigarh
|11.59
|21.4
|Ahmedabad
|11.65
|21.7
*(All prices in Rs. lakh)
Kia Carens engine and specifications
The Kia Carens can be had in two 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The standard petrol produces 113bhp/144Nm while the TGDi petrol produces 160bhp/253Nm. One of the few diesels in the fray, the Carens diesel version produces 114bhp/250Nm. Regarding transmission, only the standard petrol gets a six-speed manual whereas, depending on the engine, you can have a six-speed iMT, six-speed torque converter AT, or a seven-speed DCT.