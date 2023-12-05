CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift unofficial bookings now open

    • To debut on 14 December, 2023
    • To get redesigned front and rear profile

    Select dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift in India. The model is all set to make its global debut on 14 December, 2023. One can book the updated SUV by paying a token amount of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000.

    As for the changes, the upcoming Sonet facelift will feature a revised front and rear profile. Exterior highlights will include new inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, new and slimmer patterned grille, cube-shaped LED headlamps, bumper-mounted LED fog lamps, and a connected taillight setup.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front Speakers

    On the inside, the updated Sonet will continue to be a feature-rich SUV with a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, wireless charger, Bose-sourced music system, digital instrument cluster, and ambient lighting. Also on offer will be features such as a 360-degree surround camera, six airbags, head-up display, and a level 1 ADAS suite.

    Mechanically, the new Sonet will likely come equipped with the same powertrain option including a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will also be carried over from the current model.

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
