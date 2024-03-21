CarWale
    Kia to hike car prices from April 2024

    Jay Shah

    Kia to hike car prices from April 2024

    - New prices to be applicable from 1 April, 2024

    - Cars to get expensive by up to three per cent

    Kia India has announced a price hike of up to three per cent across its model range from April 2024. It is the first price increase levied by the Kia this year and the brand attributes it to the escalation in commodity prices and supply-chain-related inputs.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The new ex-showroom prices of all the models in the automaker’s lineup comprising the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens are expected to be revealed in the first week of April. In terms of sales, Kia has sold close to 1.16 million cumulative units. The mid-size SUV Seltos has surpassed 6.13 lakh unit sales, followed by Sonet with over 3.95 lakh units and the Carens MPV with sales of 1.59 lakh units.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Notably, Kia recalled 4,358 units of the petrol-CVT Seltos last month to fix a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller. Besides this, Kia is also working on the facelifted Carnival that is expected to be launched in the coming months.

